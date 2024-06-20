MK loses key KZN by-elections after fairy-tale general election
The outcome of Wednesday’s polls proved to be a sharp reversal of fortunes for former president Jacob Zuma’s party
20 June 2024 - 14:33
After winning most votes in KwaZulu-Natal at the just-ended general elections, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) on Thursday lost all but one of the contested wards in by-elections on Wednesday.
Experts have been closely watching if the MK party, which won 45% of the vote in KZN during the national and provincial elections last month, could use by-elections to consolidate its electoral dominance. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.