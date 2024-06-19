Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
With nearly three months of no load-shedding and improvements at Transnet due to new leadership and a recovery plan, there are positive signs for the sector
IEC says a group of people interfered with the handling of materials at a Gauteng warehouse
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day's political editor, Hajra Omarjee
Telkom, through Openserve, is the largest fibre network operator in SA with 170,000km in assets
Business Day TV spoke to Citibank economist Gina Schoeman
Reasons for optimism as young people speak out
Panel recommends government ditches some taxes proposed in next year's budget
No two countries have met more often at the tournaments than the Azzurri and La Furia Roja who line up for the eighth time since 1960
Capable of 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, it is the flagship of the newly revamped EV range
Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in as president and will soon announce his cabinet. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee, for more insight.
WATCH: All eyes on Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day's political editor, Hajra Omarjee
