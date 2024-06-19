Politics

WATCH: All eyes on Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day's political editor, Hajra Omarjee

19 June 2024 - 14:52
by Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office for his second term as SA president at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, June 19 2024. Picture: KIM LUDBROOK/POOL VIA REUTERS.
Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in as president and will soon announce his cabinet. Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s political editor, Hajra Omarjee, for more insight.

