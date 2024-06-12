SA edges closer to unity in diversity
IFP decision to join government of national unity will file down to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng where no party won an outright majority
12 June 2024 - 12:13
UPDATED 12 June 2024 - 20:01
The IFP agreed on Wednesday to back the ANC-brokered deal to set up a government of national unity, taking SA a step closer to opening a new chapter of collaborative governance that must strike a balance between diverse ideologies and shared goals for the nation’s future.
“The voters spoke loud and clear that they are not giving one political party a majority to govern alone in the national government,” said IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa at a press conference. ..
