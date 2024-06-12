Political parties in KZN close to finalising a coalition deal, DA says
Parties held last minute coalition talks on Wednesday, two days before first sitting of the provincial legislature
12 June 2024 - 12:13
UPDATED 12 June 2024 - 15:25
The DA says parties in KwaZulu-Natal are close to finalising a coalition deal ahead of the legislature’s first sitting on Friday.
“We have made good progress today between the parties that would form the KZN provincial government,” DA deputy chair Dean Macpherson told Business Day on Wednesday without elaborating on which parties are involved. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.