MK invites IFP to form coalition in KwaZulu-Natal
The IFP is similar to the Zuma-led party in that both are committed to restoring the dignity of the Zulu Kingdom, the MK party says
12 June 2024 - 12:13
The MK party, which is led by former president Jacob Zuma, has invited the IFP for coalition talks to form a government in KwaZulu-Natal, where the newly formed party received the lion's share of the vote.
This is ahead of the first sitting of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Friday, where MPLs will be sworn in and a new premier and speaker will be elected. The MK party, which has been allocated 37 of 80 seats in the legislature, is expected to boycott the first sitting, saying that the May elections were rigged and should be rerun. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.