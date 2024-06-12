Electoral Court throws out bid to remove Jacob Zuma as MK party leader
‘A punitive costs order against [Jabulani] Khumalo is the most appropriate way of censuring Mr Khumalo’s conduct’
12 June 2024 - 14:20
Former president Jacob Zuma secured a court victory when the Electoral Court dismissed Jabulani Khumalo’s urgent application for an order directing the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to remove the former as president of the MK party, and record the latter as leader of the five-month-old political party.
In a scathing judgment on Wednesday, Electoral Court judge Lebogang Modiba said the application was frivolous and “completely” devoid of merit. ..
