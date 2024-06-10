Zuma’s election challenge puts democracy to the test
MK wants Constitutional Court to order the president to call and set dates for another election
10 June 2024 - 18:33
UPDATED 11 June 2024 - 18:10
Former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has filed an urgent application at the Constitutional Court to overturn the 2024 national and provincial elections, in an unprecedented legal challenge that hands SA’s democratic institutions their biggest test yet.
The party, which derives its name from the moniker of the military wing of the ANC during the apartheid era, is also seeking an order to prevent chief justice Raymond Zondo and secretary to parliament Xolile George from convening the first sitting of parliament on Friday, at which the speaker and president will be elected. ..
