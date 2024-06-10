Politics

Not enough women lead SA political parties, says Patricia de Lille

The GOOD party leader says the fight against patriarchy must be intensified

10 June 2024 - 14:42
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille. File picture: EUGENE COETZEE.
GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille. File picture: EUGENE COETZEE.

GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille voiced her concerns about women not being represented enough in leadership positions in parliament.

De Lille is the only female leader of a political party in parliament. She is the founder and leader of the GOOD party, which was formed in 2018.

De Lille said her inspiration to start her own party stemmed from her desire to become the first woman in SA to start a political party and gain seats in all three spheres of government.

The GOOD party is one of the political parties that received a minority of votes during the recent elections, with only one seat in parliament. Parliament has 43.5% women MPs and 56.5% men after the May 29 elections.

“Thirty years later, when I looked at the ballot paper, I could see it was dominated by male faces. Maybe South Africans are not ready for a female president,” De Lille said.

Though the country has made efforts to bridge the gender gap in parliament, 30 years into democracy De Lille was not satisfied with the number of women who lead political parties.

“We are doing well as a country in terms of women representativity, but where we are failing substantially is to get women to lead political parties.”

“We said we must make sure we up the fight against patriarchy in society, but I'm still the only woman leading a political party,” De Lille said.

She emphasised the challenges she faced as a woman taking the lead in the political space, but encouraged women to keep fighting.

“I will be the first to say it’s tough. You have to balance your family life, earn an income and campaign, and it’s not very easy. I can say to the women who participated in the elections, don’t give up, continue to fight and build.” 

In a political landscape often dominated by men, De Lille said though she has always been outnumbered, she would continue to fight for what was best for the country.

“I’ve become used to it over many years from my trade union days. I put up a good fight for what is best for our country, and though I’m alone in parliament, I can assure people I will fight against poverty, inequality, gender-based violence and femicide that have become a pandemic in our country.”

Regarding a government of national unity, the GOOD party leader confirmed her party had received a call from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula for consultations, and had agreed to meet.

TimesLIVE

DA seeks more time to weigh alliance with ANC

DA’s federal council postpones a definitive decision on multiparty negotiations
Politics
12 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Deadline approaches to set up new government

A new administration will have to be in place by June 16, when MPs are expected to be sworn in
Politics
1 day ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband will be MK party MP

Mkhwebane has been an EFF MP since October 2023
Politics
3 days ago

ANC to start interviewing premier candidates

Political parties enter the final week of coalition talks as they consider a unity government
Politics
3 days ago

Jabulani Khumalo takes over top spot from Jacob Zuma on MK parliament list

Zuma was disqualified  to stand for parliament by the Constitutional Court because of his criminal conviction
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
ANC to start interviewing premier candidates
Politics
2.
Jabulani Khumalo takes over top spot from Jacob ...
Politics
3.
DA seeks more time to weigh alliance with ANC
Politics
4.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband will be MK party MP
Politics
5.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Deadline approaches to set ...
Politics

Related Articles

DA seeks more time to weigh alliance with ANC

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Deadline approaches to set up new government

Politics

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s husband will be MK party MP

Politics

ANC to start interviewing premier candidates

Politics

Jabulani Khumalo takes over top spot from Jacob Zuma on MK parliament list

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.