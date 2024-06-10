MK to approach top court to interdict parliament’s first sitting
Parliament cancels accommodation and flight arrangements for the party’s elected members
10 June 2024 - 18:33
Former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, which bagged 58 parliamentary seats in the recent election, is set to approach the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to interdict the first sitting of parliament, at which the speaker and president will be elected.
Parliament issued a statement on Monday saying it had taken note of a letter from MK informing it of its intention to challenge the validity of the elections as declared by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC). ..
