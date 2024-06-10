MK files urgent apex court application to interdict parliament’s first sitting
Parliament cancels accommodation and flight arrangements for the party’s elected members
10 June 2024 - 18:33
UPDATED 11 June 2024 - 12:03
Former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party has filed an urgent application at the Constitutional Court for an order setting aside the 2024 national and provincial elections, and interdicting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and secretary of parliament Mluleki George from convening the first sitting of parliament on Friday, at which the speaker and president will be elected.
It wants the apex court to order President Cyril Ramaphosa, by proclamation, to call and set dates for another election that must be held within 90 days of the date of court’s order...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.