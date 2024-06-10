DA in crucial meeting to discuss how to work with ANC
The DA’s federal council is also expected to receive a report on discussions with the ANC thus far
10 June 2024 - 11:19
The DA is meeting on Monday to decide the way forward regarding coalition talks.
The meeting of the DA federal council, the party's highest decision-making body between national conferences, is expected to receive a report on discussions with the ANC thus far...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.