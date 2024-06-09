POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Deadline approaches to set up new government
A new administration will have to be in place by June 16, when MPs are expected to be sworn in
09 June 2024 - 16:17
This week political parties will continue negotiations as the deadline approaches to form a government that will lead SA for the next five years.
No political party won an outright majority in the May 29 national ballot. The first sitting of the National Assembly must occur no more than 14 days after election results were declared...
