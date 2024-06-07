ANC to start interviewing premier candidates
Interviews exclude KwaZulu-Natal, where MK made big inroads and received 45% of the vote
07 June 2024 - 12:42
UPDATED 09 June 2024 - 19:29
The ANC’s top seven officials, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, will this week conduct interviews for potential premiers in the five provinces where the party won a majority and other provinces where it could be part of coalition governments.
The interviews exclude premier candidates in the Western Cape, where the party received 21% of the vote and will remain in the opposition benches, and in KwaZulu-Natal, where former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) made major electoral inroads at the expense of the ANC. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.