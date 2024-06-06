Politics

WATCH: What choices does the ANC have?

Business Day TV speaks to Susan Booysen from Wits School of Governance

06 June 2024 - 18:58
Business Day TV sat down with Susan Booysen from Wits School of Governance to discuss the ANC’s choices as the party prepares to govern after losing 50% majority for the first time in 30 years.

