Currency pulls back from losses on news of improvement in country’s current account deficit
Election and shifting demographics are both opportunities to press the reset button
Khangela Emoyeni Wind Farm will reduce RBM’s reliance on Eskom-generated electricity by 26%
Business Day TV spoke to Susan Booysen from Wits School of Governance
Its position has been eroded by climate concerns, leadership limbo and weaker oil and chemical prices
ANC would have had far more support if the economy was supported by a rising tide of incomes and jobs
World Bank index illustrates SA’s dire performance, but Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole improves
US regulator wants new training after at least six near collisions raise concerns about aviation safety
The upturn of the past two years will give the South Africans hope of pulling off at least a draw in the World Cup qualifier
Grim pragmatism and quiet optimism are two very different ways of doing politics
Business Day TV sat down with Susan Booysen from Wits School of Governance to discuss the ANC’s choices as the party prepares to govern after losing 50% majority for the first time in 30 years.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What choices does the ANC have?
Business Day TV speaks to Susan Booysen from Wits School of Governance
Business Day TV sat down with Susan Booysen from Wits School of Governance to discuss the ANC’s choices as the party prepares to govern after losing 50% majority for the first time in 30 years.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Stock Picks
WATCH: Market Report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.