SACP stands firm against ANC working with DA
This comes ahead of a crucial meeting of the ANC's national executive committee meeting on Thursday
06 June 2024 - 12:02
The SACP says it does not want the ANC to consider working with the DA.
This is the party’s stance going into a meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee meeting (NEC) on Thursday to be attended by the SACP and Cosatu...
