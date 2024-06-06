Key Ramaphosa allies fail to make the cut to parliament
The president’s reform agenda may be derailed or slowed because the pool of ANC MPs has shrunk
06 June 2024 - 19:49
As the ANC makes every effort to secure President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election for a second term as head of state, his reform agenda may be derailed by who he can appoint as ministers.
The drop in electoral support for the ANC in the election has resulted in it losing 71 parliamentary seats, and some of Ramaphosa’s best-performing ministers are not returning as MPs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.