Jabulani Khumalo takes over top spot from Jacob Zuma on MK parliament list

MK party founder Jabulani Khumalo has the top spot on the party's parliamentary candidate list. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The founder of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, Jabulani Khumalo, has taken over Jacob Zuma’s first spot on the party’s parliament list, which was handed over to chief justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday.
Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) chair Mosotho Moepya handed over the parliamentary candidate list to Zondo for the upcoming swearing-in of MPs by the justice department.
Khumalo, who has initiated a legal battle to be reinstated as party president, took Zuma’s spot on the list as the former president was disqualified to stand for parliament by the Constitutional Court because of his criminal conviction.
In 2021 Zuma was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court. The constitution prohibits anyone sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine from becoming an MP.
This week Khumalo appeared before the electoral court sitting in Johannesburg high court in his fight to be reinstated as party president.
His attorney, Mfesane Ka-Siboto, told the court MK member Duduzile Zuma-Sambadla allegedly wrote Khumalo’s resignation letter and sent it to IEC without his knowledge and allegedly faked his signature.
Though Khumalo was ousted by the party in April, he remained on the party’s parliament candidate list.
Bishop-turned-politician Sophonia Tsekedi follows Khumalo on the MK party list.
Former MKP members Lebo Moepeng and Rochelle Davidson who were expelled with Khumalo remain on the list. Khumalo and other MKP members were axed from party after the IEC's cut-off date for the finalisation of the candidate list on April 10.
TimesLIVE
