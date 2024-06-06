ANC NEC discusses political power sharing
President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the outcomes of ANC’s national executive meeting on Thursday
06 June 2024 - 13:58
SA politics is poised for a shift as the ANC’s top leadership, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, convenes to deliberate on which of its former adversaries it will select for a political alliance.
The ANC is leaning towards a government of national unity (GNU) that includes minority parties, according to the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula. However, this GNU would bear little resemblance to the one that emerged as SA transitioned from apartheid to democracy. ..
