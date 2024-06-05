Politics

Ramaphosa meets Mbeki about ANC’s poor performance in poll

ANC insiders say Thabo Mbeki had requested a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa three times before the election

05 June 2024 - 12:59
by Lizeka Tandwa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former president Thabo Mbeki. File picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
Former president Thabo Mbeki. File picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa met former president Thabo Mbeki to seek guidance on a way forward after a dismal showing at the polls.  

Insiders' privy to the meeting said Ramaphosa met Mbeki on Saturday after it emerged the party would need to enter a coalition. Ramaphosa has had a contentious relationship with Mbeki since the former assumed office.  

Mbeki has previously criticised Ramaphosa’s government in public platforms, while in a leaked national executive committee (NEC) recording in 2022, Ramaphosa was heard saying he had not received support from the former statesmen.  

Ramaphosa reportedly called on Mbeki to ask that he be part of a body of elders who will guide the party during coalition talks.

The two statesmen are also said to have discussed former president Jacob Zuma. Insiders at Luthuli House said Mbeki had requested a meeting with Ramaphosa three times before the election.

Cyril Ramaphosa calls for constructive engagement

Working committee of 27 ANC officials to prepare a presentation on the party’s coalition options
National
1 day ago

They said Mbeki was concerned by Ramaphosa's attitude towards his request for a meeting.  

Thabo Mbeki Foundation spokesperson Siyabulela Gebe refused to comment. A presidency spokesperson could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.  

After 30 years of governing, the ANC was dealt a blow when it lost two of its key provinces, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and its majority in the country.  

Ramaphosa and his allies are lobbying the NEC to agree to a coalition with the DA. The president and his allies are facing a fierce battle at the NEC meeting on Thursday, with many seemingly not buying into a coalition agreement with the DA. This cohort includes party chair Gwede Mantashe and deputy president Paul Mashatile, insiders said.  

Sunday Times reported this week that the ANC had decided the formation of a government of national unity (GNU) should be the first offer to parties willing to enter into an agreement with it.

The GNU option is perceived as an attempt by the ANC to manage the process of forming a government and avoid the backlash that would come with choosing between the DA and the MK party and EFF.

TimesLIVE reported that the ANC presented different models to the DA when the two parties met on Monday, one of which was a “supply and confidence agreement” modelled on Canada’s minority government formation. 

TimesLIVE

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Time for South Africans to forge a new social compact

Ramaphosa and Mbeki have been talking of the need for a national dialogue
Opinion
9 hours ago

PODCAST: And what rough beast next?

Former DA leader Tony Leon has harsh words for the Electoral Commission of South Africa and praise for Cyril Ramaphosa and Fikile Mbalula following ...
News & Fox
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: ANC’s head must rule its heart

The prospect of collaborating with the DA might nauseate many in the liberation movement, but it’s the obvious sane option
Opinion
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Let principles guide you, Mr President

Political stability can only exist when principle trumps panic and realpolitik
Opinion
1 day ago

DAVID LEWIS: Election a test of Ramaphosa’s decisive leadership

President is popular in the ANC but   opponents want to remove him as party leader
Opinion
9 hours ago

Ramaphosa urges unity after IEC releases final election results

South Africans expect the parties to find common ground, says president
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
ANC leaders in closed-door meetings to decide ...
Politics
2.
ANC tests the water with potential coalition ...
Politics
3.
Public Procurement Bill: a turning point for SA?
Politics
4.
ANC considers GNU with two deputy presidents
Politics
5.
Mmusi Maimane returns to parliament
Politics

Related Articles

ANC to brief SA about way forward for governance

National

Mmusi Maimane returns to parliament

Politics

Fitch warns against radical policies, but bankers project stability

Economy

DAVID LEWIS: Election a test of Ramaphosa’s decisive leadership

Opinion

ANC leaders in closed-door meetings to decide coalition path

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.