ANC may reject choice of coalition with DA or EFF
Party likely to opt for minority rule, say sources
The ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), is expected to consider a proposal to reject the possibility of a formal coalition agreement with either the DA or EFF on Thursday, multiple sources told Business Day.
The ANC’s powerful national working committee (NWC) is the executive arm of the ANC that translates broader decisions of the party into action plans. It will suggest offering positions in parliament and the national executive to smaller opposition parties including the DA and EFF, according to six people who attended the NWC meeting this week, in a move aimed at securing a second term as head of state for President Cyril Ramaphosa...
