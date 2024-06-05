ANC likely to opt for minority rule over DA or EFF alliance, sources say
The ANC’s NWC’s recommendation for what is essentially a minority government may raise questions about policy paralysis
05 June 2024 - 15:53
The ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), is expected to consider a proposal to reject the possibility of a formal coalition agreement with either the DA or EFF, on Thursday, multiple sources told Business Day.
The ANC’s powerful national working committee (NWC) is the executive arm of the ANC that translates the broader decisions of the party into action plans. ..
