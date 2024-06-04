ANC leaders in closed-door meetings to decide coalition path
The ANC top seven officials met on Tuesday, which was followed by a meeting of the national working committee
04 June 2024 - 13:32
As the deadline draws near for the ANC to decide on which minority party to form a government with, the party’s top brass will be locked in closed door meetings over the coming days to chart the way forward.
The internal discussions, beginning with a meeting of the top seven officials at midday on Tuesday followed by the national working committee (NWC) in the afternoon, follow informal meetings with other parties, which began over the weekend...
