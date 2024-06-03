Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s election results and what they mean

Business Day TV spoke to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng.

03 June 2024 - 15:53
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The national ballot is displayed at the Electoral Commission of SA's centre in Midrand. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
The national ballot is displayed at the Electoral Commission of SA's centre in Midrand. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

As widely predicted, for the first time in SA’s democratic history, the ANC no longer holds the majority, only having raked in 40% of the vote. The DA remains the official opposition with nearly 22% of the vote and the wild card, Jacob Zuma’s MK party, is in third place with almost 15% of the vote.

Coalitions are on the cards as the dawn of a new democracy awaits. Business Day TV unpacked this in detail with political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Welcome to a new coalition country: political ...
Politics
2.
ANC considers GNU with two deputy presidents
Politics
3.
EFF MP hopefuls who failed to pull their weight ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Law enforcement ready to ...
Politics
5.
Public Procurement Bill: a turning point for SA?
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.