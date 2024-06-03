WATCH: SA’s election results and what they mean

The national ballot is displayed at the Electoral Commission of SA's centre in Midrand. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
As widely predicted, for the first time in SA’s democratic history, the ANC no longer holds the majority, only having raked in 40% of the vote. The DA remains the official opposition with nearly 22% of the vote and the wild card, Jacob Zuma’s MK party, is in third place with almost 15% of the vote.
Coalitions are on the cards as the dawn of a new democracy awaits. Business Day TV unpacked this in detail with political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng.
