Public Procurement Bill: a turning point for SA?

The much discussed Public Procurement Bill has recently been passed by parliament and its enactment awaits the president's signature.

SA’s legislative environment, as it relates to the procurement of goods and services, has always been a source of great controversy. The fragmentation of the country's public procurement legislation has resulted in significant challenges for both bidders and procuring institutions, leading to uncertainty, inefficiencies and the misuse of state resources. This lack of clarity undermines the rule of law, hampers economic development and transformation, and fosters an environment ripe for corruption.

Despite its promise, the Bill is not without controversy. It aims to establish uniform treasury norms and standards for procuring institutions to implement their procurement systems and to outline a preferential procurement framework for these institutions.

Chapter 4, which addresses preferential procurement, mandates that procuring institutions must develop and implement a procurement policy for categories of preference in the allocation of contracts and the protection or advancement of disadvantaged groups.