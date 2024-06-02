Welcome to a new coalition country: political horse-trading gets under way
Compromises loom for humiliated ANC in post-election talks
02 June 2024 - 20:35
UPDATED 02 June 2024 - 22:50
SA stands on the verge of a new political era as political horse-trading has begun in earnest to shape the country’s new government after a watershed general election failed to produce a clear winner.
The ANC suffered its most humiliating defeat at the polls in 30 years as its share of the vote plunged almost 17 percentage points, from 57% in 2019 to 40% this year...
