POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Law enforcement ready to deal with post-poll violence
02 June 2024 - 19:56
The country’s law enforcement agencies say they are ready for any post-election violence should it occur.
This follows the announcement by former president Jacob Zuma that his uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is dissatisfied with the process of the elections, which are run by the Electoral Commission (IEC), and have called for a recount of votes. ..
