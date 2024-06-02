Political horse-trading gets under way after watershed election
ANC suffers its most humiliating defeat at the polls in 30 years
02 June 2024 - 20:35
SA stands on the precipice of a new political dispensation as intense political horse-trading has begun in earnest to shape the nation’s new government after a watershed general election that failed to produce a clear winner.
The ANC suffered its most humiliating defeat at the polls in 30 years, losing almost 17% of the vote in a single election, with its support plummeting from 57% in 2019 to 40% this year. The situation forces the party to have to make big compromises in the days to come if it wants to remain at the helm of political power for the next five years...
