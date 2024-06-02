ANC considers GNU with two deputy presidents
National executive committee to consider all models when it meets on Tuesday
02 June 2024 - 19:10
The ANC is considering forming a government of national unity (GNU) with other minority parties as it begins post-election negotiations after suffering a dramatic fall in electoral support.
That would allow for two deputy presidents chosen from various parties, according to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. This would be similar to the GNU established after the dawn of democracy which was led by Nelson Mandela as president and FW de Klerk and Thabo Mbeki as deputy presidents. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.