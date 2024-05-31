ANC and DA gear up for coalition talks
The ANC, through its NEC, and the DA, through its Fedex, are expected to meet separately on Sunday
31 May 2024 - 13:50
Just days before the official confirmation of election results, political parties are courting each other with a view to forming ruling coalitions.
With 60% of votes counted as of Friday afternoon, no single party is emerging as the sole winner of the national vote, and various provinces too. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.