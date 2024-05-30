DA aims to stop ANC alliance with smaller parties, says Zille

Helen Zille at the IEC national results centre at Gallagher Estate in Midrand. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The DA will do its utmost to prevent a coalition between the ANC and EFF or uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) parties, party figure Helen Zille said on Thursday.
“We will do everything in our power to prevent an ANC, MK and EFF coalition. That would spook investors, it would tank the economy it would be a disaster for SA. So we are very committed to prevent that outcome,” said Zille, the chair of the federal council.
As of Thursday evening, partial results show the ANC on course to lose its parliamentary majority after 30 years in power, with the DA expected to come second, the EFF third and MK fourth.
“We are not in negotiations with anybody,” said Zille.
Asked about what coalition options her party might pursue, she said: “My expectations are that my party will take the least bad option.”
As the counting of the votes began in earnest on Thursday, the DA seemed on course to retain its traditional power base, the Western Cape province, with the ANC coming in a distant second in votes counted thus far.
The new kid on the block and ANC offshoot, the MK party, is putting in a strong show in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga making it a potential coalition partner for any of the big parties.
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe on Thursday blamed tribalism for MK’s strong performance so far in the elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s party is performing strongly in the province with 42.3% of the vote versus 20.1% for the ANC so far.
Speaking to media at the results operating centre in Midrand on Thursday, Mantashe said he was not surprised by the MK’s results in KwaZulu-Natal.
“I don’t think we should lock ourselves into Zulu tribalism. Tribalism is a backward form of politics, it has its time frame and then disappears. If that is the factor, I am not worried,” said Mantashe.
The MK party is less than a year old but has made inroads in KwaZulu-Natal.
DA aims to stop ANC alliance with smaller parties, says Zille
Coalition with MK or EFF will spook investors, says federal council chair
The DA will do its utmost to prevent a coalition between the ANC and EFF or uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) parties, party figure Helen Zille said on Thursday.
“We will do everything in our power to prevent an ANC, MK and EFF coalition. That would spook investors, it would tank the economy it would be a disaster for SA. So we are very committed to prevent that outcome,” said Zille, the chair of the federal council.
As of Thursday evening, partial results show the ANC on course to lose its parliamentary majority after 30 years in power, with the DA expected to come second, the EFF third and MK fourth.
“We are not in negotiations with anybody,” said Zille.
Asked about what coalition options her party might pursue, she said: “My expectations are that my party will take the least bad option.”
As the counting of the votes began in earnest on Thursday, the DA seemed on course to retain its traditional power base, the Western Cape province, with the ANC coming in a distant second in votes counted thus far.
The new kid on the block and ANC offshoot, the MK party, is putting in a strong show in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga making it a potential coalition partner for any of the big parties.
ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe on Thursday blamed tribalism for MK’s strong performance so far in the elections, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.
Former president Jacob Zuma’s party is performing strongly in the province with 42.3% of the vote versus 20.1% for the ANC so far.
Speaking to media at the results operating centre in Midrand on Thursday, Mantashe said he was not surprised by the MK’s results in KwaZulu-Natal.
“I don’t think we should lock ourselves into Zulu tribalism. Tribalism is a backward form of politics, it has its time frame and then disappears. If that is the factor, I am not worried,” said Mantashe.
The MK party is less than a year old but has made inroads in KwaZulu-Natal.
with Staff Writer
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
How the government could look after the election
IN PICS | 2024 election moments captured around SA
MARKET WRAP: Rand weaker as markets eye election
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.