IEC expects a 66% voter turnout
The number of voters is likely to be 20.1% higher than for the 2021 local and provincial elections
29 May 2024 - 15:10
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) expects an ambitious voter turnout of 66% for 2024’s national and provincial elections, which is 20.1% higher than for the 2021 local and provincial elections.
While the voters’ roll has continued to grow over the past 30 years — 27-million people are registered to vote in 2024 — the turnout has steadily declined since 1999, which had 89.3% turnout to just over 66% in 2019. ..
