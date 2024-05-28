Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How SA’s politics affects the housing market

Business Day TV spoke to Renier Kriek from Sentinel Homes

28 May 2024 - 15:04
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Higgovale: Asking R23.5m. Picture: Seef
Higgovale: Asking R23.5m. Picture: Seef

Renier Kriek from Sentinel Homes talks to Business Day TV about the effect of SA’s politics has on the property industry.

Business Day TV spoke to Renier Kriek from Sentinel Homes

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Special voting starts in SA’s election amid ...
Politics
2.
Sasria pencils in uncertainty if ANC’s vote share ...
Politics
3.
Investec backs ANC-led government to calm markets ...
Politics
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa ropes in SABC in last-ditch ...
Politics
5.
MK party’s Jabulani Khumalo says he is still ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.