Politics

Thabo Mbeki says quality of ANC members has declined

Party leadership has failed to respond to late president Nelson Mandela’s warning on infiltration of ranks

28 May 2024 - 17:24
by Modiegi Mashamaite
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former president Thabo Mbeki. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former president Thabo Mbeki. File picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Former president Thabo Mbeki has warned the ANC of potential consequences of allowing “opportunistic individuals” to infiltrate party ranks.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Mbeki expressed concern about the motivation behind some people joining political parties.

Former president Nelson Mandela was the first to warn the party, in 1997, of a decline in the quality of membership after 1994, he said.

EDITORIAL: Vote with compassion for fellow South Africans

Vote for the party you think will give us all a chance at a better future
Opinion
7 hours ago

“It was raised by President Mandela, when he gave his political report in Mahikeng in 1997 and said since we became government, there are many people joining the ANC not because they support its values, principles or whatever, but as a stepladder to a government job,” he said.

Mbeki believed the ANC leadership failed to respond to Mandela’s warning.

“Over the years you’ve had a deterioration in the quality of the membership of the ANC; not everybody, but some of these people. They are in government but they are doing things that have got nothing to do with the principles of the ANC. We failed to deal with this matter raised by Mandela in 1997. Please make sure we don’t bring it on.

Mbeki called for collective efforts to prevent the further deterioration of ANC membership and to safeguard the integrity of SA’s political landscape.

TimesLIVE

DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200,000 for alleged illegal campaigning

During a televised address on SABC, President Cyril Ramaphosa was clearly canvassing votes for the ANC, says Helen Zille
National
8 hours ago

Sasria pencils in uncertainty if ANC’s vote share is slashed

Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO of the special risks insurer, says problems may develop if ANC support drops to 40%
Politics
19 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa steers ANC into choppy election waters

Critics of the party’s leader say he has offered few new solutions to SA’s biggest challenges
Politics
9 hours ago

How do South Africans really feel about who they are voting for?

There is a clear divergence between the views of committed party supporters and the general public
National
12 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Sasria pencils in uncertainty if ANC’s vote share ...
Politics
2.
Investec backs ANC-led government to calm markets ...
Politics
3.
Special voting starts in SA’s election amid ...
Politics
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa ropes in SABC in last-ditch ...
Politics
5.
Thabo Mbeki says quality of ANC members has ...
Politics

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: ANC abuses public broadcaster

Opinion / Editorials

Cyril Ramaphosa ropes in SABC in last-ditch election pitch

Politics

Election risk to the rand could keep Reserve Bank cautious

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.