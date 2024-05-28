Sasria pencils in uncertainty if ANC’s vote share is slashed
Mpumi Tyikwe, CEO of the special risks insurer, says problems may develop if ANC support drops to 40%
28 May 2024 - 05:00
State-owned special risks insurer Sasria expects isolated pockets of post-election protest ifthe ANC’s electoral majority declines to 40%, forcing the party to form coalitions with other parties.
However, Sasria CEO Mpumi Tyikwe said if the ANC won more than 48% of the vote, there was a slim chance of protest or instability. ..
