Championing a free, fair and peaceful national election

Since SA's first democratic election on April 27 1994, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has run the country's elections with integrity and competence, such that the outcome is regarded as a credible expression of the will of the people, earning the trust of South Africans and the world.

As the country approaches its seventh national elections on Wednesday, Sasria — a state-owned non-life insurance company providing coverage for damage caused by special risks such as politically motivated malicious acts, riots, strikes, terrorism and public disorder — is encouraged by the IEC's unwavering commitment to transparent, free and fair elections.

SA's constitutional democracy remains solid after 30 years, largely due to institutions such as the IEC, the judiciary and other Chapter 9 institutions. The electoral body has ensured that the country's reputation remains intact and is not sullied by doubts about how it conducts its elections. It is with sadness that Sasria has noted some political actors trying to cast aspersions on the hard-earned reputation and credibility of the IEC.

Sasria is confident that the IEC will execute its constitutional mandate with excellence. There will be glitches here and there given the unprecedented number of political parties and independents participating in these elections. To add more complexity to the process, South Africans will, for the first time, be introduced to three ballot papers and must vote at a voting station at which they are registered.

Much has been said about the possibility of violence in these elections and comparisons have been made to the July 2021 unrest, in which protests resulted in more than 330 deaths and damage to property leading to economic losses of R50bn.

Sasria is confident in the ability of the country's intelligence and law enforcement agencies to safeguard this election and ensure a safe and peaceful environment for citizens as they cast their votes. These agencies have taken the necessary measures to ensure that the rule of law will be observed throughout the election period and those who instigate violence will be arrested. It is highly unlikely that we will see violence as the country experienced in 2021.

Despite its many challenges, SA remains a robust democratic nation that continues to prove the pessimists wrong. It is a nation with the never-ending ability to demonstrate resilience, even when faced with the most crippling adversity.

It’s been three years since the July 2021 riots and Sasria has not only recovered but significantly improved its financial health. It has the robust capacity to manage risks and is more equipped than ever to support its clients, ensuring that companies will be able to meet their claims should violence occur. However, it has no reason to envisage the elections will result in scenario such as July 2021, which was a black swan event.

Sasria's enduring commitment to safeguarding its clients' interests means it is always prepared to meet its obligations. With a proud 45-year legacy, it stands firm in its mission to provide reliable coverage and speedy resolution of claims.

Most South Africans are passionate about our nation's progress, as seen when our national sports teams perform well on the global stage, and would like a peaceful election, and Sasria is confident this will occur. United in our diversity, we're a formidable force and it's Sasria's desire that we use this shared passion to resolve some of the intractable challenges the country faces.

As we approach this momentous election, Sasria calls on every South African to exercise their right to cast their vote in a peaceful manner and without fear. Let’s respect our constitution, honour our rights and collaborate with law enforcement to ensure a peaceful election process.

Immediately after the elections, let's pull together to take this beautiful republic forward. Even when we disagree and have fierce debates, those moments should be used to build creative solutions to our challenges.

Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika.

This article was sponsored by Sasria.