KZN on high alert for post-election violence
Fears that MK members may participate in protests after the election in Jacob Zuma’s home province of KwaZulu-Natal
Law enforcement authorities have placed KwaZulu-Natal, where no political party is expected to win an outright majority, on high alert for post-election violence by disgruntled members of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.
It also follows an earlier Constitutional Court judgment that ruled that former president Jacob Zuma is ineligible to run for parliament in the general election due to his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court in 2021. The Electoral Act bars anyone who has served prison time for more than 12 months from standing as an MP. Zuma, however, remains as the MK party’s representative on the election ballots...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.