Special voting starts in SA’s election amid isolated disruptions
Taxi operators block off routes in Mthatha, bringing traffic to a standstill
27 May 2024 - 14:25
UPDATED 27 May 2024 - 19:44
Voting kicked off on Monday with only isolated disruptions reported countrywide by the end of the first day of special voting.
About 1.6-million people have applied to cast their ballot in the special vote, a special dispensation for those who cannot get to a polling station on election day. ..
