POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Lists of party candidates to be made public

Electoral Commission of SA chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILL MAGAKOE
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will this week follow some of the legislated steps in preparation for the May 29 election.
Also to be closely watched this week will be any further developments around the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigation into corruption allegations against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula who has taken special leave from her position. The DA is calling for her to resign and has tabled a motion of no confidence in her.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the IEC will make available for public inspection the lists of candidates and accompanying documents submitted by registered political parties as well as the draft list of independent candidates.
The cut-off date for objections to a candidate, including by IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, is Wednesday.
The IEC must decide on an objection and notify the objector, the registered party that nominated the candidate and the nominated independent candidate by Thursday. An appeals process with stipulated dates is provided for.
The ANC has already released its list of candidates, some of whom have allegations against them made by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
DA leader John Steenhuisen will release the party’s list of candidates at a press briefing on Monday.
Also on Monday, forestry, fisheries & environment minister Barbara Creecy will address the opening session of the inaugural Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba hosted by her department. It will bring together stakeholders including government officials, traditional leaders, traditional health practitioners, academics and youth representatives.
The main objectives of the indaba are to mainstream the biodiversity economy and mobilise investment for the biodiversity sector and associated value chains.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the indaba on Tuesday.
The National Assembly will have several bills to adopt before it rises on Thursday, its last day of sitting.
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke will release the results of the nonfinancial census of municipalities 2022 on Tuesday. The census measures selected aspects of service delivery including water, electricity, sewerage and sanitation.
On Tuesday the assembly will debate and vote on some budget-related bills including the Division of Revenue Bill, the Second Adjustments Appropriation Bill, the Gold and Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account Defrayal Amendment Bill and the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill.
MPs will also debate and vote on the Pension Funds Amendment Bill, which contains provisions necessary for the implementation of the two-pot retirement system on September 1.
On Wednesday there will be questions to the economic cluster of ministers, including the ministers of public enterprises, public works & infrastructure, small business development, tourism and trade, industry & competition.
It will be the last appearance of outgoing public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in the National Assembly before his retirement. He will be asked about the cancellation of the deal to sell 51% of SAA to the Takatso consortium, whether the deal undervalued SAA and whether the state should recapitalise SAA in future.
Gordhan will also be asked about the steps he has taken to improve the management of Eskom and Transnet, both of which have contributed to a stagnant economy.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will be asked about plans to address the poor condition of the country’s roads.
On Thursday deputy president Paul Mashatile will answer questions in the National Assembly, including about measures to combat the construction mafia and high levels of crime, the role of the private sector in job creation, and government interventions to deal with the spread of HIV/Aids.
Parliamentary committees are also winding down, finalising outstanding business and adopting their legacy reports for the next parliament.
On Wednesday the human settlements committee will be briefed by the SA Local Government Association on the challenges in the implementation of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Lists of party candidates to be made public
The cut-off date for objections, including by IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, is Wednesday
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will this week follow some of the legislated steps in preparation for the May 29 election.
Also to be closely watched this week will be any further developments around the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigation into corruption allegations against National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula who has taken special leave from her position. The DA is calling for her to resign and has tabled a motion of no confidence in her.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the IEC will make available for public inspection the lists of candidates and accompanying documents submitted by registered political parties as well as the draft list of independent candidates.
The cut-off date for objections to a candidate, including by IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo, is Wednesday.
The IEC must decide on an objection and notify the objector, the registered party that nominated the candidate and the nominated independent candidate by Thursday. An appeals process with stipulated dates is provided for.
The ANC has already released its list of candidates, some of whom have allegations against them made by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
DA leader John Steenhuisen will release the party’s list of candidates at a press briefing on Monday.
Also on Monday, forestry, fisheries & environment minister Barbara Creecy will address the opening session of the inaugural Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba hosted by her department. It will bring together stakeholders including government officials, traditional leaders, traditional health practitioners, academics and youth representatives.
The main objectives of the indaba are to mainstream the biodiversity economy and mobilise investment for the biodiversity sector and associated value chains.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the indaba on Tuesday.
The National Assembly will have several bills to adopt before it rises on Thursday, its last day of sitting.
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke will release the results of the nonfinancial census of municipalities 2022 on Tuesday. The census measures selected aspects of service delivery including water, electricity, sewerage and sanitation.
On Tuesday the assembly will debate and vote on some budget-related bills including the Division of Revenue Bill, the Second Adjustments Appropriation Bill, the Gold and Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account Defrayal Amendment Bill and the General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill.
MPs will also debate and vote on the Pension Funds Amendment Bill, which contains provisions necessary for the implementation of the two-pot retirement system on September 1.
On Wednesday there will be questions to the economic cluster of ministers, including the ministers of public enterprises, public works & infrastructure, small business development, tourism and trade, industry & competition.
It will be the last appearance of outgoing public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in the National Assembly before his retirement. He will be asked about the cancellation of the deal to sell 51% of SAA to the Takatso consortium, whether the deal undervalued SAA and whether the state should recapitalise SAA in future.
Gordhan will also be asked about the steps he has taken to improve the management of Eskom and Transnet, both of which have contributed to a stagnant economy.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will be asked about plans to address the poor condition of the country’s roads.
On Thursday deputy president Paul Mashatile will answer questions in the National Assembly, including about measures to combat the construction mafia and high levels of crime, the role of the private sector in job creation, and government interventions to deal with the spread of HIV/Aids.
Parliamentary committees are also winding down, finalising outstanding business and adopting their legacy reports for the next parliament.
On Wednesday the human settlements committee will be briefed by the SA Local Government Association on the challenges in the implementation of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act.
ensorl@businesslive.co.za
MK party formally names Jacob Zuma as presidential candidate
IEC says fired official downloaded more than ANC and MK lists
NATASHA MARRIAN: IEC in the eye of the storm
DA tables motion of no confidence in Speaker
Mapisa-Nqakula challenges search and seizure at her home
Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave over corruption allegations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MK party formally names Jacob Zuma as presidential candidate
IEC says fired official downloaded more than ANC and MK lists
NATASHA MARRIAN: IEC in the eye of the storm
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.