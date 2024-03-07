Labour Party seeks to interdict Friday’s election nomination deadline
New party heads for high court on worries about slow process of uploading signatures on the IEC system
07 March 2024 - 18:22
The Labour Party, a newly registered political start-up by one of SA’s largest mining unions, is set to approach the high court on Friday for an order to compel the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to extend its March 8 deadline for submission of nomination for the 2024 national and provincial elections.
Independent candidates and registered political parties intending to contest the general elections on May 29 must submit nomination requirements to the IEC by 5pm on Friday...
