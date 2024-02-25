POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Campaigns in full swing after proclamation of election date
IEC will reach out to the party liaison committee to finalise an election timetable
25 February 2024 - 20:39
Political campaigning will begin in earnest this week after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proclamation of May 29 as the date for this year’s national and provincial elections.
The long-awaited announcement comes amid a flurry of manifesto launches by political parties including the DA, EFF and other smaller and new parties. The various parties and independent candidates will now start criss-crossing the country soliciting for votes...
