Politics

BUDGET 2024 — POLITICAL PANEL

WATCH: The politics of budget 2024

Business Day TV speaks to political analysts Ongama Mtimka, Susan Booysen and Daniel Silke

21 February 2024 - 20:36
Business Day TV spoke to political analysts Ongama Mtimka, Susan Booysen and Daniel Silke for their take on government’s spending priorities and revenue collection mechanisms.

