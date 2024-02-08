Standard Bank forecasts ANC to lose its electoral majority
Latest survey shows the ruling party is on course to suffer its worst electoral performance since the end of apartheid
08 February 2024 - 05:00
The ANC is expected to lose its electoral majority in the general election, Standard Bank’s early forecasts show. This is the latest survey showing the ruling party is on course to suffer its worst electoral performance since the end of apartheid, heralding a dramatic shift in the SA’s political landscape.
The ANC, in power since 1994 under the leadership of Nelson Mandela and his successors, has been steadily losing its support nationally, amid discontent over corruption, poor delivery of basic services and a stagnant economy that has led to one of the world’s worst unemployment rates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.