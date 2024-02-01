ANC members can no longer use sub judice rule to evade party watchdog
01 February 2024 - 20:23
ANC members can no longer hide behind the sub judice rule to avoid answering questions about ethical misconduct by the party’s integrity commission, in a move intended to strengthen its internal accountability body.
The sub judice rule is often used as a legal justification to refuse to divulge information concerning matters that are part of legal proceedings or before the courts. It has often been used by politicians appearing before inquiries or parliament to evade discussing their legal matters...
