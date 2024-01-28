POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Global report on state corruption in the spotlight
Transparency International will release its annual corruption perceptions index on Tuesday
It will become clear this week whether Israel will abide by the order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over the protection of Palestinian citizens in Gaza.
President Cyril Ramaphosa last week called for that country (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-01-26-icj-judgment-marks-decisive-victory-for-international-rule-of-law-sa-saysramaphosa-expects-israel-to-abide-by-icj-ruling/) to do everything possible to ensure it prevents its forces from committing acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and to improve humanitarian access. Israel will be preparing to report back within a month on its efforts to the ICJ. ..
