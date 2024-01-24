Alexforbes has highlighted that elections bring uncertainty, and this key trend is likely to lead to a mixed investment environment in 2024 as electioneering and election upsets add to market volatility. Business Day TV spoke to chief economist of Alexforbes Mpho Molopyane for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How SA’s elections could affect the investment landscape
Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Alexforbes Mpho Molopyane
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.