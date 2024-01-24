Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: How SA’s elections could affect the investment landscape

Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Alexforbes Mpho Molopyane

24 January 2024 - 19:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ALISTAIR RUSSELL
Picture: ALISTAIR RUSSELL

Alexforbes has highlighted that elections bring uncertainty, and this key trend is likely to lead to a mixed investment environment in 2024 as electioneering and election upsets add to market volatility. Business Day TV spoke to chief economist of Alexforbes Mpho Molopyane for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ANC’s Bheki Mtolo says Zuma presidency lost the ...
Politics
2.
Hands off, Chris Hani’s widow tells Zuma’s new ...
Politics
3.
DA not perturbed about possible loss of coloured ...
Politics
4.
Battle for Zulu throne will not sway provincial ...
Politics
5.
Cash-strapped City of Joburg to readjust its ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.