The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal does not expect to lose substantial votes to the MK Party because the party was neither formed nor led by “credible, ethical leaders,” ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said.
Mtolo was speaking on Wednesday after ANC heavyweights spent time in the province last weekend discouraging members and supporters from following MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma.
To emphasise his point, the provincial secretary compared the MK Party with another ANC breakaway, COPE, saying the party endorsed by Zuma will not cause any electoral dents to ANC votes.
“COPE was formed by credible, ethical leaders; they left the ANC — they were never accused of any wrongdoing. Now there are many parties formed before an election, but what is good about this election is that they are formed by dodgy characters,” he said.He claimed the MK Party was a project that began almost five years ago with the formation of the African Transformation Movement (ATM).
“This party was formed as early as 2019, after they formed ATM and it didn’t do well in the election. They are led by anger and hatred, [which] makes you do stupid things — they know it won’t take off.”
Mtolo said the ANC had attempted to persuade Zuma not to leave by sending provincial and other senior ANC figures to engage him, but this was in vain.
“I sent the chair of Musa Dladla [Zuma’s region] — despite Zuma’s cars being at home, he was told Zuma was not there. I sent Vusi Dube and Willies Mchunu but there was no common ground, I asked Zweli Mkhize to speak to Zuma but they have not met — we did try,” he said.
Mtolo said Zuma has made up his mind and there is no point in trying to persuade him to stay. He suggests that Zuma’s departure from the party is a relief.
MK Party won't harm ANC in KZN, Bheki Mtolo says
ANC heavyweights were in KZN last weekend, discouraging members and supporters from following MK Party leader and former president Jacob Zuma
