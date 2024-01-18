Cachalia resigns from DA and as MP
The party has accepted his resignation with immediate effect
18 January 2024 - 16:36
DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia’s fall out with the party over his opposition to Israel’s invasion of Gaza has led to his resignation from the party and as MP.
Cachalia, who announced his resignation on Thursday, has been vocal about Israel’s "genocide" in Gaza and has refused to comply with a party instruction to keep quiet about his views...
