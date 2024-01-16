Presidency wants answers on Thabi Leoka’s qualifications
Leoka, who says she holds a doctorate, serves on the presidential economic advisory council
16 January 2024 - 14:46
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has asked economist and business-person Thabi Leoka to “expeditiously address the matter of her qualifications” in the interests of transparency.
Business Day earlier on Tuesday reported that Leoka, who also serves on the Presidential Economic Advisory Council doesn’t hold a PhD in economics from the London School of Economics (LSE) as she claims...
