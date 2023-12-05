Politics

WATCH: Independent candidates secure partial victory in Constitutional Court

Business Day TV speaks to political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng

05 December 2023 - 15:24
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JACO MARAIS/
The Constitutional Court has eased the path of independent candidates seeking to contest elections by reducing the threshold of signatures require to 1,000 or 15% of local support. Business Day TV discusses the ruling with political analyst Asanda Ngoasheng.

Or listen to full audio

