POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Top court to rule on independent candidates
The long-awaited judgment could be decisive for contenders’ participation in the 2024 general election
03 December 2023 - 16:05
The Constitutional Court is on Monday due to deliver its much-awaited judgment on the constitutionality of the Electoral Amendment Act regarding independent candidates aiming to contest the national and provincial elections in 2024 for the first time.
The apex court heard arguments in the matter brought by the Independent Candidates Association and Mmusi Maimane’s grassroots movement One Movement SA (OSA) in August. The highest court is expected to pronounce on what requirements should be set for independent candidates contesting next year’s elections...
